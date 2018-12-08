St. Louis man accused of neglecting 4 beagles

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis man is accused of allegedly neglecting his four beagles, causing at least three of the dogs to die.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 42-year-old Jason Carson is charged with four misdemeanor counts of animal abuse.

Authorities say Carson kept three male and one female beagle in pens on a vacant lot next to his property, where animal control officers responding to an anonymous tip found the emaciated animals Jan. 28.

The criminal complaint alleges that one of the beagles was found dead in a pen, and a second later died of starvation. A third beagle died of a heartworm infection.

Online court records don't show whether Carson has an attorney.