St. Louis man acquitted in love triangle killing

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis man has been acquitted of fatally shooting his ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that jurors on Thursday found 28-year-old Adnan Husidic not guilty of first-degree murder, armed criminal action and burglary in the March 2016 shooting death of 26-year-old Jose Garcia Jr.

Prosecutors said Husidic went to his ex-girlfriend's St. Louis apartment to kill her new boyfriend, pushed his way into her apartment and shot Garcia twice. Husidic testified that he killed Garcia in self-defense after coming to her apartment to return a bin of laundry.

The shooting followed several days of back-and-forth Facebook and text messages between Garcia, Triplett and Husidic. In some of the messages, Garcia warned Husidic of possible "gunplay" and made death threats, including mentioning his upcoming funeral.