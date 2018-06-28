St. Louis man acquitted in shooting death of neighbor

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A Missouri jury has cleared a man in the 2013 shooting death of a neighbor whose body was found in her car's truck in Illinois nearly a month after she went missing.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch (http://bit.ly/29UDOCy ) reports that jurors deliberated about two hours before acquitting 42-year-old Glynn Smith of first-degree murder and armed criminal action counts.

Smith was accused of killing 50-year-old Sybil Ann Brandon in Smith's apartment in November 2013 after a night of partying. Brandon's body was found 25 days later in her abandoned car's trunk in Madison, Illinois.

The newspaper reports that the prosecution's case hinged heavily on testimony of Clarence Hill, who told jurors he was an alcoholic, homeless and sometimes struggled to remember things.