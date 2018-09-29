St. Louis Man Announces Candidacy for Senate

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) - St. Louis area businessman John Brunner is touting his private-sector failure and success as a reason people should elect him to the U.S. Senate.

Brunner declared his candidacy for Senate on Monday in front of boxes of nail polish remover and petroleum jelly at a distribution facility for his family's long-time business.

He is the third Republican now seeking to challenge Democratic U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill in the 2012 elections. Already in the race are former state Treasurer Sarah Steelman and Congressman Todd Akin.

Brunner, 59, has served as chairman of Vi-Jon Inc., which makes health care products. He says he learned an important lesson when his company took on too much debt and was forced to restructure. He says the U.S. has also taken on too much debt.