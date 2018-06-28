St. Louis man charged in double slaying

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis man has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the shooting deaths of two men this week.

Eighteen-year-old Rey Hernandez was also charged Friday with two counts of armed criminal action. Police allege he shot James Cobb and Haris Hajdarevic Wednesday night in St. Louis' Bevo Mill neighborhood.

Police have not released a motive for the killings. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports (http://bit.ly/1OfrWez ) Cobb's uncle said the shooting stemmed from a custody dispute between Cobb and his ex-girlfriend over their 1-year-old son.

He said Cobb and Hajdarevic were killed after they left Cobb's mother's home.

Online court records don't show an attorney for Hernandez, who is being held on $1 million cash-only bond.