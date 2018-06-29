St. Louis Man Charged in Robbery Killing of Store Owner

ST. LOUIS - A 23-year-old St. Louis man is charged with first-degree murder, robbery and other crimes for allegedly killing a Bosnian immigrant who was part-owner of the convenience store that was victimized.

The St. Louis Circuit Attorney's office on Wednesday filed charges against Joseph Fox. He is jailed without bond.

The crime happened Friday. Police say 19-year-old Haris Gogic was shot and killed. His 23-year-old brother, MIrza Gogic, was shot in the arm. The brothers operated the Quick Stop convenience store.

The family described the brothers as Bosnian immigrants and said they opened the store about four years ago.