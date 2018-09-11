St. Louis man charged with shooting at police officers

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A St. Louis man who was shot several times by police officers after they say he fired at them has been charged in the incident.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports 41-year-old Alfred Graves was charged Tuesday with three counts of first-degree assault on a law enforcement officer, three counts of armed criminal action, unlawful possession of a firearm and resisting arrest.

According to police, Graves and another man ran from an officer investigating a report of a stolen vehicle Monday. Police say Graves threatened to kill an officer before firing shots at police in an alleyway. At least three officers returned fire, and Graves was struck in the face, leg and arm.

No officers were injured.

As of Tuesday, Graves is hospitalized and has been ordered to be held in lieu of a $500,000 bail. It is not immediately clear if Graves has an attorney.

Police say the other suspect remains at large.