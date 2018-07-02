St. Louis Man Could be Responsible for Serial Bank Robberies

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- The FBI believes that a St. Louis man accused of robbing a bank this week could also be responsible for as many as 10 other bank robberies since August.



The suspect, 37-year-old Timothy Shaw, was arrested and charged on Thursday with robbing the Montgomery Bank in St. Louis County. That crime occurred on Monday, and witnesses provided a description of the getaway car that led police to Shaw, who was captured at a St. Louis hotel.

The FBI office in St. Louis is trying to determine if Shaw committed the other robberies that occurred from Aug. 27 through March 18.

Shaw is jailed and does not yet have an attorney, according to Missouri's online court reporting system.