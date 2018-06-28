St. Louis Man Crashes Van During Police Chase, Leaves Kids Behind

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Police continue to search for a St. Louis-area man who crashed a van during a police chase - then ran away with three children left inside the vehicle.

Berkeley police received a call Tuesday afternoon about a disturbance along the side of Interstate 170. Officers arrived to find a man and woman arguing. As officers approached the man drove away and a chase began.

Berkeley officers eventually gave up the chase, but a short time later, the van struck a pole along Interstate 70 in north St. Louis.

As officers arrived at the scene, police say the suspect ran away, leaving three young boys behind. The children were not seriously hurt and are in the care of relatives.