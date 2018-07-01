St. Louis Man Danced Naked Through Traffic

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A man is in custody in St. Louis amid reports from motorists that he was walking in traffic and dancing on Interstate 44 - and he was naked.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch says police received reports about 6:15 a.m. Thursday. The man was reportedly walking in rush hour traffic on eastbound I-44 near Jamieson Avenue and Arsenal Street.

Traffic backed up as motorists slowed to take a look.