St. Louis Man Dedicates Life to Honoring Vets

LAKE ST. LOUIS, Mo. -- Ralph Barrale vividly recalls the day he was playing craps with six friends when a man ran up and told them the Japanese had just bombed Pearl Harbor.



All seven soon went off to war. Barrale was the only one that came back.



Now 88 and living in the St. Louis suburb of Lake St. Louis, Mo., Barrale is still working to ensure that the memories of veterans like his friends never die.



The Suburban Journals of Greater St. Louis (http://bit.ly/SNGfYl ) reports that Barrale has been the driving force behind projects such as naming a Missouri River crossing as the Veterans Memorial Bridge, naming a St. Charles County outer road along Interstate 70 as Veterans Memorial Parkway, and establishing Veterans Memorial Park in Lake St. Louis.