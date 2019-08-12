St. Louis man dies on Lake of the Ozarks
COLUMBIA — One man died Saturday after a boating incident on Lake of the Ozarks.
Thomas Moore, 59, of St. Louis was following a family member's boat downstream in a personal watercraft, according to an MSHP incident report. The family member noticed the watercraft was adrift without a rider, and Moore was discovered face down in the water.
The Camden County medical examiner pronounced Moore dead on the scene.
