St. Louis man dies on Lake of the Ozarks

COLUMBIA — One man died Saturday after a boating incident on Lake of the Ozarks.

Thomas Moore, 59, of St. Louis was following a family member's boat downstream in a personal watercraft, according to an MSHP incident report. The family member noticed the watercraft was adrift without a rider, and Moore was discovered face down in the water.

The Camden County medical examiner pronounced Moore dead on the scene.