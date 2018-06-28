St. Louis man dies when car pulls up, opens fire

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis man is dead after a motorist pulled up alongside his car and opened fire.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 42-year-old Calmise Hall was killed Wednesday morning. A female passenger in his car was unhurt.

Police are unsure of a motive and no arrests have been made.

Police say Hall served time in prison in the 1990s after pleading guilty to second-degree. He was 17 when he killed a 22-year-old man and was sentenced to 10 years in prison.