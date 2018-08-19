St. Louis man drowns at Lake of the Ozarks on Memorial Day

The Associated Press

By: The Associated Press

CAMDENTON (AP) — The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a St. Louis man drowned at the Lake of the Ozarks.

The patrol says 53-year-old William Russo drowned on Memorial Day in the Big Niangua Arm of the lake.

A relative found Russo face down in the water near a dock Monday morning.

Further details were not released.