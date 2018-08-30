St. Louis man due in court for Illinois student's killing

CLAYTON (AP) - A St. Louis man was due in court Thursday on charges he killed a 19-year-old Illinois college student who went missing while trying to sell his sports car on Craigslist.

Michael Gordon was being held at the St. Louis County jail Thursday in lieu of $1 million bond. The 24-year-old has been charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of Taylor Clark, a sophomore engineering student at Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville.

Police arrested Gordon Tuesday after his name was found in emails that Gordon traded with Clark about the car Clark was trying to sell. Investigators said the two did not know one another before they met.

It was not immediately clear whether Gordon had an attorney.