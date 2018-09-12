St. Louis Man Gets 4-Year Term for Burning Dog

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A St. Louis man has been sentenced to four years in prison for burning a dog alive.

A judge on Thursday sentenced 23-year-old Wesley Reid, who pleaded guilty to one count of animal abuse and one count of burning property.

The incident happened in August. Reid set fire to the dog because the owner had failed to pay a $50 debt.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the 3-year-old pit bull named Zeus was tied to a fence when Reid doused him with gasoline and started a fire.

The dog was burned over 75 percent of his head and had to be euthanized.

Reid's attorney, Michael Mahon, asked for probation.