St. Louis man gives up cash in robbery, is shot anyway

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A St. Louis robbery victim is expected to survive after he complied with a gunman's order to hand over money, but was shot anyway.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the 34-year-old victim was shot in the arm and leg Monday night in south St. Louis.

Police say the victim was in his car stopped at an intersection near Marquette Park when a man walked up and asked for a lighter. Another man walked to the passenger side door, pulled a gun and demanded cash.

Police say the victim gave up the money to the man at the driver's door, but the gunman shot him.