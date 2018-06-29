St. Louis man halts trial, pleads guilty to murder charge

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Prosecutors say they'll seek 17 years in prison for a man who halted his trial and pleaded guilty to a reduced murder charge linked to a 2013 drug-related killing.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 35-year-old Chad A. Allen pleaded guilty Thursday in St. Louis Circuit Court to charges of second-degree murder and armed criminal action.

Allen's prosecutors and attorney reached the plea deal after jurors already had heard a day of his trial.

Investigators say Robert Coley was fatally shot in June 2013 during a marijuana-related robbery.

A co-defendant, Jerrick Williams, has pleaded not guilty and is to go on trial July 6 on charges of first-degree murder and armed criminal action.