St. Louis man hit in the head with an ax by neighbor

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis man is hospitalized after being struck in the head with an ax by an angry neighbor.

Police were called shortly after midnight Wednesday to a home, where two men were involved in an altercation. Authorities say a 60-year-old man used an ax to strike his 52-year-old neighbor in the head.

Police took the suspect into custody and recovered the ax. The victim is hospitalized in stable condition with a cut to the head, but no further details were released.

The suspect's name has not been released.