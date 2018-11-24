St. Louis Man Hopes DNA Proves Innocence

ST. LOUIS - A St. Louis judge says she expects to soon rule on a 69-year-old inmate's request to overturn his convictions for the 1982 killing of a young mother and brutal assaults on her two daughters.

Rodney Lee Lincoln returned to court Thursday, three decades after he was convicted of manslaughter and first-degree assault in the death of JoAnn Tate and attacks on her daughters, who were then 7 and 4 years old.

Lincoln's case was one of six chosen by St. Louis Circuit Attorney Jennifer Joyce in 2003 for further scrutiny and DNA testing. His lawyers say the subsequent tests show that a crime scene hair doesn't belong to Lincoln and proves his innocence. Prosecutors say the DNA results don't change the guilt of Lincoln, who is serving a life sentence.