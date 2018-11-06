St. Louis Man Killed in Apparent Burglary Attempt

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A St. Louis man is dead after being shot during a suspected burglary attempt, and authorities are looking for two men who ran from the scene.

Police are offering few details. The crime happened Monday night on the city's north side. KMOV-TV reports that the 54-year-old victim was found with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police say the suspects were two men wearing dark clothing and ski masks.