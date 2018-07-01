St. Louis man pleads guilty in relation to shooting death

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis man has pleaded guilty to reduced charges linked to a shooting death last year.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 30-year-old Andre Mitchell entered the guilty pleas Monday to charges of second-degree murder, armed criminal action and two counts of unlawful gun possession by a felon.

He had been charged with first-degree murder, along with the other charges to which he pleaded.

Authorities said Mitchell shot 22-year-old Curtis Crawford with semi-automatic handguns as Crawford stood outside a barbershop in April of last year.

Mitchell's sentencing is scheduled for Friday.