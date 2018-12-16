St. Louis man's elevator death draws sister's lawsuit

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The sister of a musician and photographer who fell to his death down a downtown St. Louis building's elevator shaft is suing the former property owner and the elevator's manufacturer.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports 72-year-old Virginia Klein's lawsuit filed Tuesday in St. Louis Circuit Court also names a company that controlled the building, as well as a developer who lived there.

The Barnhart woman alleges the elevator was defective and that the defendants' negligence in maintaining it resulted in the 2013 death of 61-year-old Bob Reuter.

Reuter had been moving into the building when he stepped through the elevator doors into a dark shaft. The elevator was not there, and Reuter fell 18 feet to his death.

The lawsuit seeks at least $25,000 from each defendant.