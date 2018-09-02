St. Louis Man Says Tape Shows Police Planted Drugs

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - St. Louis prosecutors have dropped a drug possession charge against a 21-year-old man after a city judge questioned the arresting police officer's credibility.

Jeremy Eden was arrested in a December 2011 traffic stop and charged with possession of the anti-anxiety drug Alprazolam without a prescription as well as misdemeanor assault.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that after watching a 30-minute video clip from the arrest, Circuit Judge John Garvey granted a pretrial defense motion in late September to suppress the drug evidence.

Eden's public defender says police video shows that the officer planted the contraband. The judge's written order does not indicate whether he believes Eden's assertion.

The police union, which opposes cameras in patrol cars, said the videotape is an incomplete and inaccurate evidentiary tool.