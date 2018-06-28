St. Louis Man Sentenced
AP-MO--3rd NewsMinute,0228Here is the latest Missouri news from The Associated Press ST. LOUIS (AP) -- A St. Louis County man is to be sentenced this morning for killing his two small children in 2004. Twenty-eight-year-old Anthony Moore will be sentenced to life in prison for stomping and suffocating his children, aged nine months and two years. They died near the Chain of Rocks bridge along the Mississippi River. (Dave Keiser, KSDK-TV) COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) -- Organizers for a Memorial Day weekend air show at the Columbia airport are fighting a federal appeals court ruling allowing protesters at the event. They say they'll ask the U-S Supreme Court to allow a ban on signs and restrict protesters. JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) -- A federal judge has ruled largely in favor of the Sierra Club in a lawsuit challenging a proposed levee near Jefferson City. The ruling found that the Army Corps of Engineers did not consider the effects of building a four-mile long levee. The ruling does not block construction of the levee, but it requires that the corps consider its impact on the Missouri River. ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Missouri Senate President Mitchell Gibbons doesn't expect a special session to be called on the state's new minimum wage law. Some municipalities have complained that the new law has a glitch that could cost their police and fire departments (m) millions of dollars in overtime. (Copyright 2007 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.) AP-NY-05-25-07 0843EDT
More News
Grid
List
COLUMBIA - A pet store on I-70 Dr. was broken into late Wednesday or early Thursday morning. Employees at... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - A non-profit group working to preserve Jefferson City's History symbolically got the keys to the Cemetery Lodge... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - A 50-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of the promotion and possession of child pornography Wednesday. ... More >>
in
(CNN) - Five people were killed and several others wounded in a shooting at the Capitol Gazette newspaper in Annapolis,... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - More than seven years after Gordon Barnes passed away, he is still making his mark in Jefferson... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Columbia Police identified a suspect in connection to the shooting in central Columbia Wednesday evening. In a... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – Columbia Police officers surveyed by the city said they want to to see improvements within the department. The... More >>
in
BOONE COUNTY - A Centralia man filed a lawsuit in federal court Wednesday against Rep. Cheri Toalson Reisch over her... More >>
in
FULTON - The Fulton Police Department cancelled an an endangered person advisory for Joyce Burk, a 64-year-old woman. She... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A former Mizzou track coach filed a lawsuit against the University of Missouri Board of Curators and two... More >>
in
CAMDEN COUNTY - A Sunrise Beach man will spend the next seven years in prison after pleading guilty to an... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - The rate of deaths related to opioids is slowly decreasing after the state saw a large increase... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A judge has found that the head of the Missouri State Highway Patrol went too far... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – The city wants travelers to consider Columbia as more than just a city to pass through. The Columbia... More >>
in
HALLSVILLE - A Boone County Fire District crew responded to a call of a fire at a home in Hallsville... More >>
in
(CNN) -- When a customer began choking on his food, a quick-thinking employee at a Chick-fil-A in Austin, Texas, jumped... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - There's a connection between St. Louis, Columbia and President Trump's short-list of potential replacements for Justice Anthony Kennedy,... More >>
in
MANSFIELD (AP) — A Missouri museum dedicated to Laura Ingalls Wilder has expressed disappointment at a recent decision to remove... More >>
in