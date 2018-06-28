St. Louis Man Sentenced

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

AP-MO--3rd NewsMinute,0228Here is the latest Missouri news from The Associated Press ST. LOUIS (AP) -- A St. Louis County man is to be sentenced this morning for killing his two small children in 2004. Twenty-eight-year-old Anthony Moore will be sentenced to life in prison for stomping and suffocating his children, aged nine months and two years. They died near the Chain of Rocks bridge along the Mississippi River. (Dave Keiser, KSDK-TV) COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) -- Organizers for a Memorial Day weekend air show at the Columbia airport are fighting a federal appeals court ruling allowing protesters at the event. They say they'll ask the U-S Supreme Court to allow a ban on signs and restrict protesters. JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) -- A federal judge has ruled largely in favor of the Sierra Club in a lawsuit challenging a proposed levee near Jefferson City. The ruling found that the Army Corps of Engineers did not consider the effects of building a four-mile long levee. The ruling does not block construction of the levee, but it requires that the corps consider its impact on the Missouri River. ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Missouri Senate President Mitchell Gibbons doesn't expect a special session to be called on the state's new minimum wage law. Some municipalities have complained that the new law has a glitch that could cost their police and fire departments (m) millions of dollars in overtime. (Copyright 2007 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.) AP-NY-05-25-07 0843EDT