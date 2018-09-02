St. Louis Man Sentenced for Killing Pedestrian

ST. LOUIS - A St. Louis man was sentenced to 15 years in prison after admitting he hit and killed a pedestrian while fleeing from police.

KSDK reports 32-year-old Demetrus Waites pleaded guilty Monday to involuntary manslaughter and other charges in the July 2011 death of 19-year-old Antwonne Williams of Berkeley. Waites was sentenced after entering his plea.

Police stopped Waites' car after he didn't stop at a stop sign. While he was being questioned, Waites sped off and drove through a red light in north St. Louis. Police say Waites' car hit a parked car, jumped the curb and struck Williams.

Williams died at the scene. Waites was treated for minor injuries.