St. Louis man sentenced in fatal police shooting case

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis man has been sentenced to 20 years prison for his involvement in a robbery in which another man was fatally shot by police.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 26-year-old Jabari Quarles pleaded guilty Wednesday to second-degree murder, robbery, felonious restraint and armed criminal action.

Authorities say Quarles and 23-year-old Claudell Webb Jr. robbed a convenience store on April 16, 2014. They say Webb pulled out a firearm when the two men were confronted by police outside the store.

Authorities say that during a struggle, a St. Louis County officer shot Webb once in the chest, killing him.