St. Louis Man Sentenced in Fatal Shooting

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A St. Louis man has been sentenced to life in prison plus 120 years for a deadly apartment shooting.

St. Louis Circuit Judge Michael David sentenced 36-year-old Donnell Rivers Friday for first-degree murder, first-degree assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Rivers fired into the apartment multiple times in December 2010, killing 26-year-old Cynthia Williams. None of the other three people in the apartment were hurt.

A statement from Williams' mother was read during the hearing. The statement said that Rivers "should never be allowed to hurt anyone else." An assistant circuit attorney also said that Rivers had been placed on parole four months before the shooting.