St. Louis man sentenced to life for Andre Hudson killing

JEFFERSON CITY - A St. Louis man has been sentenced to life in prison plus 30 years for his involvement in the December 2012 shooting of Andre Hudson.

36-year-old Calvin Hutson was sentenced Wednesday in Cole County on four separate counts.

The counts include life imprisonment for second-degree murder, 15 years each for attempted robbery and armed criminal action, as well as 7 years to be served concurrently for being a felon in possesion of a firearm.

"The sentence handed down fits the crimes committed by this defendant's purposeful armed robbery and shooting of the victim over a small amount of illegal drug[s] and the defendant's prior felony convictions," Cole County prosecuting attorney Mark Richardson said.

Prosecutors argued Hutson and another man set up a drug deal with Hudson but intended to rob him. Defense attorneys argued Hutson shot the victim in self-defense after Hudson started shooting.

His co-defendant, Justin Beasley of Jefferson City, is serving a 10-year sentence for his role in the death.

In interviews with investigators immediately after the shooting, Beasley said he and Hutson had arranged a narcotics deal with Hudson. During the arranged transaction, Beasley and Hudsoin planned to steal Hudson's money without giving him the drugs.

Beasley said they met Hudson and conducted the transaction in Beasley's vehicle. During the transaction, gun shots were exchanged between Hudson and Hutson.

Beasley said Hutson fled the area prior to police arriving. He was located suffering from gun shot wounds a short distance from the 200 block of West Schroeder Way.

A firearm and suspected narcotics were found along the path he ran.

Hutson told authorities he was a passenger in a vehicle that Hudson entered. He said Hudson began shooting. Hutson then said he realized he'd been shot and ran from the vehicle.

Hudson's wife told authorities she was driving a vehicle with her husband as the passenger. Hudson directed his wife to go to the 200 block of West Schroeder Way to meet people. She believed he was going to conduct some type of narcotic transaction.

She advised Hudson to get into the vehicle and a few minutes later multiple shots were fired from inside the vehicle. She later observed a man flee from the front seat of the car and she then drove away from the area.

About a block away, she saw the other person in the vehicle, which turned out to be Hutson. She said he pointed a firearm at her while she sat in her vehicle. She then called 911 to let them know what happened and then turned onto the next block to see police taking Hutson into custody.