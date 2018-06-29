St. Louis Man Shot Dead in Home Invasion

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A St. Louis man is dead after what police are calling an attempted home invasion in the Bevo Mill neighborhood.

The incident began late Monday when a 17-year-old girl was accosted outside her home by two armed men.

Police say the girl's father fired several shots at the men as they entered the home, striking both. The girl's mother fired once with another gun but didn't hit anyone.

The first suspect, identified as 31-year-old Terrell Johnson, was fatally wounded. Thirty-three-year-old Cortez McClinton fled in Johnson's car and was taken by his brother to a nearby hospital, where he was treated for gunshot wounds to his chest and thighs.

McClinton was charged on Tuesday with second-degree murder, first-degree burglary and armed criminal action and jailed on a $1 million, cash-only bond.