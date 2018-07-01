St. Louis Man Stabbed After Downtown Fight

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A 33-year-old man tells St. Louis police he was stabbed in the stomach after trying to prevent another man from assaulting his girlfriend downtown.

KMOV-TV reports that the unidentified victim says he saw a man beating his girlfriend early Thursday morning in the 300 block of Washington Avenue.

He was taken to a nearby hospital and listed in stable condition. The victim says he was intoxicated and only realized he had a stab wound after passing out and then waking up. The suspect remains at large.