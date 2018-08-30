St. Louis man suspected of sexually abusing 2 boys

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A St. Louis man faces several criminal charges following accusations he used snacks and money to lure two young boys from their school bus stop into his business where he sexually abused them.

Sixty-one-year-old Hakeem Rasheen is charged with three counts of first-degree statutory sodomy, two counts of sodomy or attempted sodomy and one count of first-degree child molestation.

According to charging documents, the children told their mother that sometime between October and March 4, Rasheen had molested the 8-year-old and sodomized the 5-year-old at Union Motors. It's unclear if the business is still open.

Rasheen couldn't be reached for comment. Online court records didn't list an attorney for him.

Associate Circuit Judge Michael W. Noble set a $400,000 cash-only bail for Rasheen.