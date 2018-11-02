St. Louis may soon demolish historic hospital complex

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis hospital with a storied past may soon meet the wrecking ball.

The office of Mayor Francis Slay announced Wednesday the abandoned St. Mary's Infirmary complex of five brick buildings was set to be leveled. The city's building commissioner issued an emergency demolition order aimed at protecting the public's safety from the deteriorating structures, unless a buyer comes forward.

Demolition would take place after the anticipated month-long process of selecting a contractor. The old hospital is owned by St. Mary's Development LLC.

Slay said in a statement that the city was willing to work with any potential buyers.

The five buildings were constructed between 1887 and 1946. In 1933, it became St. Louis' second hospital serving black residents, and it later opened a nursing school for black candidates.