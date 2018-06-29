St. Louis' mayor narrows scrutiny of Confederate memorial

ST. LOUIS (AP) - St. Louis' mayor is scrapping plans for a panel to decide whether a Confederate memorial should be moved out of the city's Forest Park.

Francis Slay wrote in his blog Tuesday he now wants a foundation to solicit proposals from people or groups willing to offer up a public place for the 32-foot granite shaft, if it's decided it should be moved.

Slay's had said in April he had asked three agencies to weigh what, if anything, to do with the memorial that's been in the park for a century.

The debate comes as Confederate symbols across the country have faced increasing scrutiny since last month's shooting deaths of nine black congregants at a Charleston, South Carolina, church. That suspect, Dylann Roof, had posed in photos with the Confederate flag.