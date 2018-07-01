St. Louis mayor nominates 7 for police oversight board

ST. LOUIS (AP) - St. Louis' mayor nominated seven candidates for an eventual civilian oversight board that will review complaints against the city's police.

Mayor Francis Slay's office said the candidates were chosen from a pool of nearly 50 hopefuls for the board.

Slay's selections are multicultural and include a bank employee, self-employed business owners, retirees and current and past administrators of community organizations.

The city's public safety committee will hold a November public hearing on the nominees, and the St. Louis Board of Aldermen eventually will vote on whether to confirm them.

The board will have the power to make recommendations, but will not have disciplinary authority. It will review evidence and witness statements from police internal affairs investigations, then report its findings to the public safety director and police chief.