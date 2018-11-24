St. Louis mayor pledges more police after post-game shooting

ST. LOUIS (AP) - St. Louis Mayor Francis Slay is pledging that police will be out in full force near Busch Stadium as the Cardinals enter the postseason, after a fan was shot and possibly paralyzed following a game.

The shooting has generated concern about safety in what has been a violent year in St. Louis.

On Friday, 43-year-old Christopher Sanna of House Springs was shot in a parking lot after leaving a game at which he and siblings celebrated his mother's 60th birthday. Candis Sanna told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that doctors believe her son is unlikely to walk again.

Police said two men robbed Sanna and his girlfriend. The woman gave up her purse and the couple turned to run. One of the gunmen shot Sanna in the back.