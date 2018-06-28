St. Louis mayor seeks removal of park's Confederate memorial

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis' mayor is calling for the removal of a three-story Confederate memorial from the city's sprawling Forest Park.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch says Francis Slay took that position after a special committee earlier this month recommended that the monument either be donated to the Missouri Civil War Museum or placed into storage.

The report by the St. Louis Confederate Monument Reappraisal Committee says either option would cost $129,280 to dismantle the monument.

Slay says he's seeking private funding to cover the cost.