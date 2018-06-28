St. Louis Mayor Signs Marijuana Law

ST. LOUIS - Those caught in St. Louis with small amounts of marijuana will get a break starting next month.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Mayor Francis Slay has signed a measure that gives police the option to redistribute some marijuana cases to municipal court. Starting June 1, violators will typically be given a summons to appear in municipal court rather than handcuffed and taken to the police station.

Under the existing law, those caught with 1 to 35 grams face misdemeanor charges, punishable by up to a year in jail and a $1,000 fine. The penalty for violation of the new city ordinance is a fine of $100 to $500.

Slay spokeswoman Maggie Crane said Tuesday that the mayor signed the bill last week. Aldermen approved it last month.