St. Louis middle-schoolers help ill bus driver

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Three eighth-graders in St. Louis are being called heroes for helping their school bus driver during a medical emergency.

KSDK-TV reports that six students were on the bus home from Rogers Middle School when one of them, Alex Fisher, noticed the driver shaking and not responding. The student kept the brakes pressed until a bystander jumped through the window and turned the engine off.

Students Emilio Stewart and Vernon Brown called 911 and monitored the driver's condition.

While bystanders Michael Harell and Patricia Newton helped stop the bus, Harell says the students are the "real heroes."

No students were injured. Another bus driver took the students home.

The driver's medical condition wasn't released, but Rodgers Principal Jason Buck says the driver called him to ask if the students were safe.