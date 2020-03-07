St. Louis Might Reconsider Snow Removal Policy

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Complaints from citizens could prompt St. Louis officials to reconsider a policy of not plowing side streets after heavy snows.

Jeff Rainford, Mayor Francis Slay's chief of staff, says the city would discuss the decades-old policy when this year's winter is over.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports complaints poured in Wednesday, days after heavy snow fell on the city, accompanied by bitter cold.

Rainford noted the city treated most side streets with chemicals during the storm, which it had never done before, but acknowledged the treatment didn't help much.

Rainford also admitted that having crews treat the side streets before they cleared all of the major snow routes was a mistake because the city's 70 snow-removal force was spread too thin.