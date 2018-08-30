St. Louis murder conviction clouded after discovery of video

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A man convicted of a 1994 homicide in St. Louis is planning to appeal his case after finding video evidence of an interview with his trial's only eyewitness.

Leron Hornaday, who was sentenced to life in prison in the death of 16-year-old Travis Smith, received evidence through his 2013 request to St. Louis police for materials from the investigation.

To convict Hornaday in 1997, the jury had to believe 30-year-old Crystal Thomas, who claimed she saw the incident.

In the video recorded three days after the homicide, Thomas tells police she was high on crack during the shooting. Thomas' statements in the video were inconsistent with her trial testimony.

Thomas couldn't be located for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch's story.

Hornaday's attorney, John Washington, says there's no way Hornaday should've been found guilty.