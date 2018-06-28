St. Louis Museum Board Member Quits Over Conflict of Interest

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A member of the St. Louis regional Zoo-Museum District has resigned amid conflict of interest questions over the award of a building design contract to her architectural firm.

Pat Whitaker resigned on Tuesday, the same day the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that local design firm Arcturis had won the contract for a St. Louis Science Center project.

Whitaker is the company's founder and board chairwoman. The Zoo-Museum District board collects and distributes more than $70 million annually in property taxes to the science center and four other cultural institutions. The science center receives $10 million of that amount.

Whitaker's company expects to earn between $45,000 and $100,000 from the project. Her resignation after just three months on the board came as several board members criticized her dual role.