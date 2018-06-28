St. Louis musician faces federal identity theft charges

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Federal authorities are searching for a St. Louis musician accused of identity theft.

The U.S. Attorney's office in St. Louis on Wednesday announced charges against 29-year-old Olufunsho Adeshina of St. Louis, a guitarist who is a native of Nigeria. Prosecutors say Adeshina has left the area, and urge anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact the Internal Revenue Service's criminal investigation division.

Prosecutors say Adeshina participated in a stolen identity tax fraud scheme. IRS investigators allegedly found tax refunds due to several people deposited in numerous accounts in the name of Adeshina or businesses he controlled.

The criminal complaint claims that nearly $200,000 has flowed into more than 20 accounts controlled by Adeshina since the start of the year.

Adeshina is charged with theft of public funds.