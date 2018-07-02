St. Louis NAACP questions accuracy of racial profiling data

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — St. Louis NAACP officials are questioning the accuracy of Missouri data on racial disparity in police stops.

St. Louis chapter president Adolphus Pruitt said during a Monday legislative hearing that biased policing could be underreported.

Missouri requires officers to record information such as the race of drivers after vehicle stops. Analysts then review data for racial disparity trends in policing.

Pruitt pointed to 2012 reports from one St. Louis County officer. He said the officer's activity log for one day notes arrests not included in data submitted to the state. He said that could mean annual reports don't show an accurate picture of police bias.

Pruitt said reporting laws need to be tightened.

The state attorney general's office must submit the analysis of 2015 data no later than June 1.