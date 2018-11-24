St. Louis Named Final Four Finalist

4 years 9 months 3 weeks ago Tuesday, January 28 2014 Jan 28, 2014 Tuesday, January 28, 2014 2:24:00 PM CST January 28, 2014 in Sports
By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - St. Louis is one of eight finalists to host the NCAA men's college basketball championship - better known to hoops fans as the Final Four.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the city has made the NCAA's short list for 2017, 2018 and 2020. The other competing cities include Atlanta, Indianapolis, Minneapolis, New Orleans, Phoenix and San Antonio.

Final proposals are due in early May, with the sites to be announced in November. The 2005 Final Four was held at the Edward Jones Dome.

 

