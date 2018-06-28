St. Louis native now a key player in the White House
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A 32-year-old St. Louis native is a key player in President Donald Trump's White House.
Katie Walsh is deputy chief of staff to the president. She told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch in Monday's edition that her biggest surprise so far has been that anyone else is surprised that Trump actually is following through on the promises he made during the 2016 campaign.
Friends and co-workers describe Walsh as the model of political multitasking.
She is both one of the top women in the White House and one of the youngest. She is one of three deputies to Chief of Staff Reince Priebus and works closely with key officials like chief strategist Stephen Bannon, counselor Kellyanne Conway and senior adviser Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law.
