St. Louis Nurse Saves Baby on Plane

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Quick action by a St. Louis pediatric ER nurse on board an international flight may have helped save the life of a very sick baby. Sunday night, as 27-year-old Ashley Dollarhide flew home from working in Cambodia, the captain asked for medical help for a passenger. A 10-month-old baby boy was having trouble breathing. She says the child needed immediate intervention. Dollarhide was the only medically qualified person on board the flight from Taiwan. She gave the child IV fluids, and directed the crew to land quickly. The flight was diverted to Seattle where the baby was taken to the hospital. The child's father was taking him to the U.S. for a serious case of pneumonia. Doctors in Vietnam couldn't help him.