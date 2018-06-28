St. Louis Occupiers Told to End Encampment

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The 100 or so Occupy St. Louis campers who have been staying at Kiener Plaza in downtown St. Louis have been told to move out, but many have no plans to leave.

City staff members told the protesters on Thursday they had until 3 p.m. Friday to remove the 52 tents and end the encampment where they've been staying for several weeks as part of the Occupy movement.

But Sasha Patino, one of the facilitators for Occupy St. Louis, says he doesn't plan to leave, and several others are also planning to stay. And Occupy St. Louis put out a news release headlined, "Hey Hey, Ho, Ho: The Occupiers Will Not Go!"

Patino says the protesters are peaceful and he doubts there will be any violence.