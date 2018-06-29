St. Louis offers temporary help for child migrants

ST. LOUIS (AP) - St. Louis civic leaders say they are prepared to provide temporary housing for up to 60 child refugees from Central America.

Mayor Francis Slay and St. Louis County Executive Charlie Dooley joined civic and faith leaders Friday at City Hall to announce the bid for a federal grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Office of Refugee Resettlement.

The refugees would live in three established residential facilities for children for about one month while awaiting foster care or relocation to be with family members in the U.S. while awaiting determination of their immigration status.

Cities across the country have offered to help care for some of the nearly 60,000 unaccompanied children apprehended in recent months at the U.S.-Mexico border, even as other communities have protested the influx.