St. Louis Officer Dies after Fitness Test

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A St. Louis police officer is dead, collapsing Wednesday morning shortly after completing a fitness test. The 60-year-old officer had been with the department for nearly 32 years. His name was not immediately released pending notification of relatives. The officer collapsed at the Police Academy gym about 11 a.m. shortly after taking a mandatory fitness test. He was pronounced dead at St. Louis University Hospital. A cause of death was under investigation. STLToday.com says the test involved running 230 yards, jumping two hurdles, climbing a four-foot wall and other physical activities.